2024年 3月 27日 （水）

米・メリーランド州で貨物船が衝突、橋が崩落...複数車両が転落　テロ攻撃の「明確な根拠ない」、州知事見解

2024.03.27 14:10
社会班
0
印刷
人気店や企業から非公開の招待状をもらおう！レポハピ会員登録

   アメリカ東部メリーランド州ボルティモアで2024年3月26日未明（日本時間同午後）、パタプスコ川にかかる橋にコンテナ船が衝突し、橋の大部分が崩落した。米メディアが報じた。

  • フランシス・スコット・キー・ブリッジ（メリーランド州州道管理局のX（@MDSHA）より）
    フランシス・スコット・キー・ブリッジ（メリーランド州州道管理局のX（@MDSHA）より）
  • 崩落したフランシス・スコット・キー・ブリッジ（ボルチモア市長・ブランドン・スコット氏のX（＠MayorBMScott）より）
    崩落したフランシス・スコット・キー・ブリッジ（ボルチモア市長・ブランドン・スコット氏のX（＠MayorBMScott）より）
  • メリーランド州州道管理局のX（@MDSHA）より
    メリーランド州州道管理局のX（@MDSHA）より
  • メリーランド州知事・ウェス・ムーア氏のX（@GovWesMoore）より
    メリーランド州知事・ウェス・ムーア氏のX（@GovWesMoore）より
  • フランシス・スコット・キー・ブリッジ（メリーランド州州道管理局のX（@MDSHA）より）
  • 崩落したフランシス・スコット・キー・ブリッジ（ボルチモア市長・ブランドン・スコット氏のX（＠MayorBMScott）より）
  • メリーランド州州道管理局のX（@MDSHA）より
  • メリーランド州知事・ウェス・ムーア氏のX（@GovWesMoore）より

1977年開通、全長2.5キロメートル

   通行中の車両が川に落下し、現場で2人が救出された。うち1人は重傷だという。救助隊が6人を捜索している。当局によると、通行中の少なくとも7台が転落したが、正確な数はわからない。

   崩落した橋はフランシス・スコット・キー・ブリッジで、1977年開通。全長は約2.5キロメートルだ。

   メリーランド州のムーア知事は、非常事態を宣言。記者会見で、テロ攻撃を示す「明確な証拠はない」との見方を示している。

   事故に対しXでは次のようなコメントが寄せられている。

「綺麗に橋崩れるんだな...」
「アーチ橋って脚が一つ落ちると崩壊するのね」
「絵に描いたような崩れ方で衝撃的」
フランシス・スコット・キー・ブリッジ
ボルチモア
メリーランド

関連記事

「1人焼肉」客、トイレに行ったら荷物が捨てられていた　安楽亭が店員のミス認め、再発防止策

「1人焼肉」客、トイレに行ったら荷物が捨てられていた　安楽亭が店員のミス認め、再発防止策

2015/6/25
全てのコメントを見る
姉妹サイト

注目情報

PR
追悼
一覧を見る
J-CAST ニュース
アクセスランキング
もっと見る
  1. 店員研修用？ゲーム機が中古品市場に流出　日本マクドナルド「販売されているなら、大変残念」
  2. 小林製薬「紅麹」供給先52社、内訳非公表で広がる混乱　日清・どん兵衛は「ベニコウジ色素」表示で「もらい事故」
  3. 50歳の五十嵐サキ「必死のナンパ」され失笑　20kg減量→リバウンド経た身へ「本当に本当にタイプなんです！！」
  4. 川崎希、夫・アレクに怒り爆発「本当に洗濯やらないで欲しい」 「エルメスのタオル」がクレヨンだらけに
  5. Snow Man目黒蓮、キリンビール新CMで「ドアップ」カット　天海祐希が理由熱弁「見たいんですよ、この美しい顔を」
J-CAST ニュース
コメントランキング
  1. 「お前もその年が来るんだよ！」　次期衆院選不出馬表明の二階俊博元幹事長（85）、年齢が関係するか問われ怒りあらわに
  2. 自民青年局「SMパーティー」報道に「過去に飲み屋でハメ外したってだけ」　元インフルエンサー港区議が私見「キモいけど」
  3. 成田悠輔氏の広告は削除...SNSで拡散する「#不買運動」　企業の売り上げに影響？仕掛け人なき抗議活動
  4. 日本国内の「頭打ち」感こんなところにも...？　JAL「飛行機買い替え」が映す社会の現状
  5. 強風で飛びそうなテントを髪を乱して押さえつけ...　女性アイドルの必死の姿に「たくましすぎる」「絶対やっちゃダメ」
J-CASTニュースをフォローして
最新情報をチェック
みんなの「どう思う」がわかる
ワンクリック投票
もっと見る
電子書籍 フジ三太郎とサトウサンペイ 好評発売中
J-CASTチャンネル
スマホアプリも提供中！
J-CAST公式 YouTubeチャンネル
オリジナル動画記者会見や
イベント映像もお届け
J-CASTニュースをフォローして
最新情報をチェック
J-CAST ニュース
Copyright (c) J-CAST, Inc. 2004-2024. All rights reserved.