米・メリーランド州で貨物船が衝突、橋が崩落...複数車両が転落 テロ攻撃の「明確な根拠ない」、州知事見解
アメリカ東部メリーランド州ボルティモアで2024年3月26日未明（日本時間同午後）、パタプスコ川にかかる橋にコンテナ船が衝突し、橋の大部分が崩落した。米メディアが報じた。
1977年開通、全長2.5キロメートル
通行中の車両が川に落下し、現場で2人が救出された。うち1人は重傷だという。救助隊が6人を捜索している。当局によると、通行中の少なくとも7台が転落したが、正確な数はわからない。
崩落した橋はフランシス・スコット・キー・ブリッジで、1977年開通。全長は約2.5キロメートルだ。
メリーランド州のムーア知事は、非常事態を宣言。記者会見で、テロ攻撃を示す「明確な証拠はない」との見方を示している。
事故に対しXでは次のようなコメントが寄せられている。
「綺麗に橋崩れるんだな...」
「アーチ橋って脚が一つ落ちると崩壊するのね」
「絵に描いたような崩れ方で衝撃的」
We are assisting the Maryland Transportation Authority with traffic control related to the collapse of the I-695 bridge over the Patapsco River. Drivers are encouraged to prepare for extra commuting time until further notice. Learn more: https://t.co/gVjhb3v1nN#KeyBridgeNews pic.twitter.com/M3Fj5bd25H— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) March 27, 2024
A massive thank you to all of our first responders, elected officials, and support staff who mobilized today immediately following the Key Bridge collapse. Baltimore is strong, Maryland is strong and together we will help our communities recover from this unthinkable tragedy. pic.twitter.com/4IWqg8AfhV— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) March 27, 2024