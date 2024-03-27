米・メリーランド州で貨物船が衝突、橋が崩落...複数車両が転落　テロ攻撃の「明確な根拠ない」、州知事見解

We are assisting the Maryland Transportation Authority with traffic control related to the collapse of the I-695 bridge over the Patapsco River. Drivers are encouraged to prepare for extra commuting time until further notice. Learn more: https://t.co/gVjhb3v1nN #KeyBridgeNews pic.twitter.com/M3Fj5bd25H

A massive thank you to all of our first responders, elected officials, and support staff who mobilized today immediately following the Key Bridge collapse. Baltimore is strong, Maryland is strong and together we will help our communities recover from this unthinkable tragedy. pic.twitter.com/4IWqg8AfhV