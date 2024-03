スウェーデン、NATO加盟が正式決定　フィンランド以来、32か国体制に

???????? Sweden became NATO’s newest member upon depositing its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington DC. With Sweden’s accession, NATO now counts 32 countries among its members

Today, I am honored to welcome Sweden as NATO’s 32nd Ally.



75 years ago when NATO was established, President Truman said the Alliance, “would create a shield against aggression and fear of aggression.”



That shield – and transatlantic security – is stronger than ever.