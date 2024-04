大谷翔平は3位「日本生まれ選手」がドジャース在籍時に打った本塁打数　1位は身近な「あの人」だった

most HR, Japanese-born players in Dodgers history:



Dave Roberts: 7

Hideo Nomo: 4

Shohei Ohtani: 3

Kenta Maeda: 1

Kazuhisa Ishii: 1



OHTANI IS GOING TO BREAK HIS OWN MANAGER’S RECORD!!!! https://t.co/12ZwQxdrpw