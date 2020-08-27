2020年 8月 27日 （木）

大坂なおみ選手、準決勝を辞退　「アスリートである前に黒人女性だ」米銃撃抗議に連帯か

2020年08月27日12時22分
   プロテニスプレイヤーの大坂なおみ選手が2020年8月27日、自身のツイッター上で試合の棄権を表明した。

  大坂なおみ選手（2018年9月撮影）
「数日ごとに新しいハッシュタグが生まれることに疲れてしまった」

   きょう27日開催される、W&Sオープン（ウェスタン&サザンオープン）の準決勝出場を辞退した。米ウィスコンシン州の警官が黒人男性を背後から複数回銃撃した事件に抗議するものだとみられる。隣のミネソタ州ミネアポリスで、黒人男性が警官に首を押さえつけられて死亡した事件が5月に発生して以来、黒人差別に抗議する動きが活発になっている。

   大坂選手は、アスリートである前に黒人女性であるとして、その黒人女性として、テニスを観戦してもらうよりもっと大事なことがあると感じていると述べる。そして、

「試合を行わないことで何かが起きるとは思っていないが、白人がマジョリティのスポーツの中で会話を始めることができれば、正しい方向への一歩だと考えている。警察のもとにいる黒人の虐殺が続いているのを見ると、正直に言ってお腹が痛くなる。数日おきに新しいハッシュタグが持ち上がるのにも疲れ果て、何度も同じ会話を繰り返すのもうんざりしている。いつになったら解決するのだろうか」

と大坂選手は問いかけた。

   以下は、大坂選手の声明全文。

「Hello, as many of you are aware I was scheduled to play my semifinals match tomorrow. However, before I am a athelete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis. I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction. Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach. I'm exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I'm extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again. When will it ever be enough?」
